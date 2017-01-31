WORLD
Trump "edicts" trigger opposition
US President Donald Trump fired his acting attorney general for refusing to defend his executive order on refugees and immigration. State Department seniors and Silicon Valley have also voiced alarm at Trump's approach to governance.
Former President Barack Obama named SallyYates deputy attorney general in 2015. Trump asked her to stay on as acting head of the Justice Department. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

US President Donald Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she defied the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.

Yates said late on Monday that the Justice Department would not defend in court Trump's directive on a travel ban, as it was inconsistent with the DOJ's "obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right."

Firing Yates, the White House said the country's top lawyer had "betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States."

The White House nominated the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Dana J. Boente, as Yates's replacement.

On Monday, Trump's administration also replaced Daniel Ragsdale, the acting head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with Thomas D. Homan. No reason was given for Ragsdale's departure.

Opposition to 'governance by decree'

Trump's 'governance by decree,' has triggered a broad front of opposition among US power centres:

  • Federal judges blocked deportations

  • Washington state filed a lawsuit arguing Trump's order is unconstitutional

  • Several Democratic state attorneys general are considering legal action

  • State Department officials circulated a draft memo dissenting on Trump's edict on immigration

  • Top Silicon Valley tech executives oppose the Trump ban and are meeting on strategy

TRT World's Kevin McAleese and Tetiana Anderson have a full round-up of the latest from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
