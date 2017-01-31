WORLD
1 MIN READ
Demilitarised zone freezes time in Cyprus
The UN-controlled buffer zone stretches across the island. Progress on reunifying its divided sides continues at a glacial pace.
Demilitarised zone freezes time in Cyprus
A UN guard post on the buffer zone with Turkish Cypriot (L) and Turkish (R) flags on the Turkish Cypriot side of the divided island. (January 12, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

A Greek-inspired coup in Cyprus in 1974 triggered Turkish intervention to protect the Turkish Cypriot population. The incident split the already divided island as the United Nations stepped in to keep the peace.

Since then every attempt to reunify the island has stalled. Current UN-sponsored talks have reached an impasse, although they are expected to continue, even if at a glacial pace.

If they succeed they will thaw an area which, much like the island's politics, seems frozen in time.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins has the report.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us