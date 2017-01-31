WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU aims to halve food waste by 2030
Experts say a third of the food produced globally goes to waste. The EU aims to change its contribution to that by halving food waste in Europe.
EU aims to halve food waste by 2030
The EU throws out over 170kg per person of food every year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

Globally one third of food produced goes to waste. The EU contributes 88 million tonnes to that waste every year.

Now Europe wants to tackle the problem. The European Parliament will look at new regulations that aim to cut the amount of waste in half.

The savings will be enough to feed Europe's poor nine times over.

The parliament's environment committee made four proposals which set ambitious recycling and landfill targets in line with what the European Commission called for in 2014.

The European Parliament will vote on the proposals in March.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has this look at food waste in the UK and, more broadly, in Europe.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us