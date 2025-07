The Philippines on Monday suspended President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs until a crackdown on police corruption is completed. Police chiefs have been ordered to temporarily dissolve anti-drug units.

The decision came after the murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo by drug squad officers on Sunday.

​Duterte estimates 40 percent of the force were corrupt and as "lousy as drug lords."​

TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports.