British lawmakers on Tuesday took a key step towards leaving the European Union, launching a debate on a bill that would empower Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Brexit.

Brexit Minister David Davis presented the bill to the House of Commons, giving MPs their first discussion on giving the government the power to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, opening two years of negotiations on leaving the bloc.

Last week, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister May must seek parliamentary approval to trigger Brexit, rejecting the government's argument that it should be able to do so unilaterally.

