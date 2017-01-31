WORLD
British lawmakers begin debating bill to trigger Brexit
Britain's Supreme Court last week ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must seek parliamentary approval to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.
A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

British lawmakers on Tuesday took a key step towards leaving the European Union, launching a debate on a bill that would empower Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Brexit.

Brexit Minister David Davis presented the bill to the House of Commons, giving MPs their first discussion on giving the government the power to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, opening two years of negotiations on leaving the bloc.

Last week, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister May must seek parliamentary approval to trigger Brexit, rejecting the government's argument that it should be able to do so unilaterally.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.

