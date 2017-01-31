WORLD
1 MIN READ
Quebec mosque shooting suspect charged
Police named the suspect as Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old university student. He was charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court Monday, January 30, 2017, after Sunday's deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 31, 2017

Police charged the 27-year-old French-Canadian with six counts of murder, after the suspect allegedly opened fire at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack on Muslims."

Court documents identified the gunman as Alexandre Bissonnette, a university student. He made a brief appearance in court under tight security.

​Police said among the six men killed were a butcher, a pharmacist and an accountant, and a university professor at the Université Laval where the suspect was a student.

TRT World 's Lorna Shaddick has more from Quebec City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
