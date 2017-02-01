WORLD
4 MIN READ
India unveils budget for recovery after crackdown on 'black money'
Fiscal plan devoted to the well-being of villages, farmers and the poor, Indian Prime Minister Modi said shortly after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley delivered his two-hour budget speech.
India unveils budget for recovery after crackdown on 'black money'
Analysts called it an &quot;election budget&quot; as it came days before India is scheduled to hold five regional polls that will go some way in determining whether Modi can win a second term in 2019. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

India on Wednesday unveiled a budget that includes hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes to help the poor as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money."

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty. He sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon.

Jaitley also halved the basic personal income tax rate, and cut taxes on small firms that account for 96 percent of India's businesses.

"It's an election budget, to all intents and purposes, with a massive push on rural spending and some quite big tax cuts," said Shilan Shah, Indian economist at Capital Economics in Singapore.

The budget comes days before India holds five regional elections that will go some way in determining whether Modi can win a second term in 2019.

Modi's shock decision in November to scrap high-value banknotes worth 86 percent of India's cash in circulation has hit consumers, disrupted supply chains and hurt investment.

The worst of the cash crunch is now over, however, and Jaitley said he expected it would not spill over into the next fiscal year. Still, the finance ministry forecasts growth could dip as low as 6.5 percent this fiscal year before picking up to between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in 2017-18.

That is below the target rate of 8 percent or more that Modi needs to create enough jobs for the 1 million young Indians who enter the workforce each month.

On the tax side, Jaitley's standout announcements were the halving of the lowest rate of personal tax to 5 percent that applies on incomes between 250,000 and 500,000 rupees ($3,700-$7,400). Better-off taxpayers will pay a 10 percent surcharge.

Small businesses with turnover up to 500 million rupees a year will see their tax rate cut to 25 percent from 30 percent. Taken together, the cuts in direct taxes would cost the public purse close to $3 billion.

Jaitley's fiscal largesse will not only boost consumer spending but may also shore up the fortunes of Modi's nationalist party in the regional elections for which voting begins on Saturday.

Punjab and Goa go to the polls first, to be followed by the big battleground state of Uttar Pradesh, and finally the small northern states of Uttarakhand and Manipur. Results of all five elections are due on March 11.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us