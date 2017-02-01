POLITICS
4 MIN READ
If politics doesn't put a smile on your face, there's an app for that
Smiling through your fears, taking Elon Musk's 'Boring' tweets seriously, and more in this week's tech news.
If politics doesn't put a smile on your face, there's an app for that
Trump is smiling at the thought of the wall. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

1. Neural networks will make you smile, literally

Artificial neural networks (ANNs) are changing the world dramatically. However, not always in a serious sense. An iOS app called FaceApp uses neural networks to change the expression on a face while keeping the photo realistic. The app currently offers six filters – hot, young, old, male, female, and smile. Since the FaceApp tries to predict how the face would look in different scenarios, the result might be different from the reality. Here we test out the app on a few famous faces.

2. AI is now better than humans at poker, without the face

It seems artificial intelligence (AI) has no limits when it comes to doing things better than we do. AI's newly discovered talent? Playing poker. Last week an AI named Libratus, developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, won $1.76 million in a 20-day poker tournament. The most interesting thing about Libratus is that it changes its strategy daily, leaving poker professionals thinking it was tweaked manually. The reality, the researches explained in a press release, is that the system can identify the weaknesses in its strategy that are being exploited by the pros, and then fix them. And Libratus doesn't have to keep a poker face.

3. Macbook Pro with Touch Bar banned from bar exams because it can predict results

There's a struggle on to find real uses for the Macbook Pro's new Touch Bar feature, but certain US states are limiting its use. They have been notified by test-taking software company Examsoft about a potential problem with students using the Touch Bar during bar exams. The company believes test-takers could use it to cheat due to its predictive text functionality, possibly "compromising" the integrity of the exam. The North Carolina State Board of Law Examiners is requiring those with the new model Macbook to disable the function, while New York took the warning to heart and completely banned the devices.

4. Elon Musk has just started digging

Elon Musk never fails to surprise. The Boring Company he is planning to start, meant to help alleviate traffic problems in Los Angeles, has actually begun doing real work. According to a report from Wired, workers have started excavating near SpaceX's Los Angeles compound. Musk revealed his intentions during SpaceX's Hyperloop competition: "We're just going to figure out what it takes to improve tunnelling speed by, I think, somewhere between 500 and 1,000 percent. We have no idea what we're doing – I want to be clear about that."

However, there are still a lot of questions about how the project will move forward. A number of factors like the buildings on the ground, the infrastructure underground, and the need for permits might add significant delays.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us