A throwback to the 80s coupled with a Pokemon resurrection helped Nintendo doubled its profits in 2016.

It was a big year for the Japanese company - it teamed up with Apple for the first time, attracting long queues outside stores as gamers chased intentionally limited supplies of consoles. A weak yen also helped the country boost its numbers.

However, Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima knows the future can not depend on currency devaluation. The success of mobile gaming has pushed the company to deliver more content to smartphones. And develop new consoles.

Nintendo will release Fire Emblem Heroes, its second big smartphone game, on Thursday.

TRT World's Andre-Pierre du Plessis breaks down Nintendo's return to profit.