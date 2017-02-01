During the Cyprus conflict of the 1960s and '70s, thousands of people were killed and more than two thousand disappeared.

The Committee On Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP), established in 1981 by the leaders of the Greek and Turkish Cypriots as a bicommunal body with the participation of the United Nations, aims to recover and identify missing people.

The committee has found only about a third and they continue their efforts to trace all of the missing.

The remains of 33 Turkish Cypriots were buried last month.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Cyprus.