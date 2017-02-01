POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Orangutans can speed date too, and they use tablets for it
Finding the "perfect date" in an urban jungle can be hard sometimes. So a primate park in the Netherlands is testing a speed dating programme dubbed "Tinder for Orangutans".
Orangutans can speed date too, and they use tablets for it
An animal reserve in the Netherlands is has apes responding to images of their fellow creatures on a tablet. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 1, 2017

Is this like Tinder for orangutans?

To better understand the emotions of orangutans and bonobos, an animal reserve in the Netherlands has launched a programme the Dutch press has dubbed "Tinder for orangutans".

Apenheul Primate Park, near the central Netherlands town of Apeldoorn, is looking at how primates respond to images of their fellow species on a tablet computer. The responses vary from neutral to aggressive. The reactions are later evaluated by researchers.

The research, conducted with Leiden University, could improve breeding programmes for the apes.

How does it work?

"After seeing the photos, the monkeys have to push a button on the screen," the park said on its website.

"In this way we can measure their capacity for reaction. The study shows that primates pay attention to the emotions of their peers.

"We now know, for example, that bonobos use body language to recognise emotions."

The study aims to ensure that animals are properly matched with potential mates. The idea is if the apes respond unfavourably to the images, it would spare the park from an "incorrect match." Bringing mates from other countries can be costly.

"Often, animals have to be taken back to the zoo they came from without mating," Thomas Bionda, a behavioral biologist at the park, said.

"Things don't always go well when a male and a female first meet," Bionda told Dutch broadcaster NOS,The Guardian reported.

Has it been succesful?

Initial results indicate that bonobos, an endangered ape species, react most strongly to photos showing positive behaviours, such as sexual activity or searching for lice.

But the study had to be suspended after Samboja, a young female, destroyed a tablet while looking at potential suitors. Now, the park is aiming to use a stronger screen to resume research.

Once the scientists have a strong enough screen, they will examine whether appearance alone is enough to create a spark of attraction between two animals, according to The Guardian.

"This is completely digital, of course," Bionda said.

"Usually, smell plays an important role too. But with the orangutans, it will be what you see is what you get."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us