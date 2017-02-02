German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Turkey on Thursday for her first visit since the July 15, 2016 failed coup. She will seek to bolster a relationship frayed by differences over issues from the fight against terrorism to free speech.

Turkey says that Germany has not given enough support following the coup attempt. Berlin, on the other hand, accuses the Turkish government of using the coup attempt to suppress opposition.

Merkel is due to hold talks with President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim during the one-day visit to Ankara. She is also expected to meet members of the main opposition parties.

Turkey's refugee deal with Europe, cooperation in the fight against Daesh in Syria, intelligence sharing and human rights are expected to be on the agenda.