WORLD
3 MIN READ
Emergency teams carry dead from mountain plane crash site in Iran
Snow and poor weather conditions had prevented rescuers from reaching the crash site and recovering the wreckage and bodies of the 65 people who died aboard the Aseman Airlines flight.
Emergency teams carry dead from mountain plane crash site in Iran
Wreckage of the plane that crashed near a mountain peak on February 18, 2018 in Iran's Zagros mountain range. / AFP
February 21, 2018

Iranian emergency teams on Wednesday began recovering the bodies of the dead from a plane that crashed high in the Zagros mountains with 65 people on board, officials said.

No survivors have been found from Aseman Airlines flight EP3704, which disappeared from radar on Sunday morning, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran on a domestic flight.

Search helicopters finally located the crash site after a break in the weather on Tuesday at a height of around 4,000 metres in the Dena range.

But the altitude and weather conditions have meant that helicopters cannot land to recover the bodies of the dead and they are being brought down on the backs of emergency personnel to a road at the foot of the mountain.

"At the moment, we have a snowstorm and icy winds on the peaks and visibility is very low," the deputy commander of army ground forces, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati, told state television.

"We decided that those bodies that can be carried down would be brought down by army commandos or by the emergency services," he said.

Recovered bodies 

Mohsen Mehralizadeh, the governor of Isfahan province from where part of the recovery operation is being co-ordinated, said 32 bodies had been found so far.

The first seven were being brought down on Wednesday morning, state television reported.

Crevasses and the risk of avalanches made the operation hazardous and time-consuming, emergency officials said.

The crash of the ATR-72 twin-engine plane, which had been in service since 1993, has reawakened concerns over aviation safety in Iran, which has been exacerbated by international sanctions over the years.

Aseman Airlines was blacklisted by the European Commission in December 2016 over safety concerns. It was one of three blacklisted over safety concerns, with the other two being Iraqi Airlines and Blue Wing Airlines from Suriname. 

Another 190 were blacklisted due to broader concerns over oversight in their respective countries.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us