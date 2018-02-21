WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuela's opposition coalition to boycott presidential vote
The Democratic Unity movement's widely expected announcement leaves Maduro on track for re-election but will likely fuel international condemnation of country's democratic shortcomings.
Venezuela's opposition coalition to boycott presidential vote
Angel Oropeza, member of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela on February 21, 2018. / Reuters
February 21, 2018

Venezuela’s opposition coalition said on Wednesday it could not participate in a “fraudulent, illegitimate” presidential election on April 22 due to unfair conditions created by President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The widely expected announcement by the Democratic Unity movement leaves Maduro, 55, on track for re-election but is likely to fuel widespread international condemnation of democratic shortcomings in the socialist-ruled OPEC nation.

Maduro’s two strongest opposition rivals are both barred from running against him: Leopoldo Lopez is under house arrest, while Henrique Capriles is prohibited from holding office due to accusations of misconduct when he was a state governor.

Furthermore, the pro-government national election board already banned the Democratic Unity coalition, plus some of its main parties, from running under their party names.

Legitimacy questioned

“The premature event announced for next April 22 lacking proper conditions is a show by the government to give an impression of legitimacy that it does not have in the midst of Venezuelans’ agony and suffering,” the coalition said in a statement, referring to the country’s economic crisis.

“In the name of the immense majority of Venezuelans, we challenge the Maduro government to measure itself against the people in real elections” later in 2018, it added.

The Democratic Unity’s decision leaves Maduro facing just one confirmed candidate so far: a little-known evangelical pastor named Javier Bertucci.

Another likely candidate, however, is opposition leader Henri Falcon, a former state governor who parted with the socialists in 2010. He has expressed his desire to run against Maduro and may break with the coalition decision to boycott the vote.

Opposition expected

Falcon’s candidacy will likely infuriate Maduro’s adversaries, many of whom see him as a Trojan horse seeking to help Maduro legitimise a rigged vote.

Maduro has faced calls in Latin America and internationally to improve conditions for the vote, with the United States pondering oil sanctions to pressure him.

He says the country is victim of an "economic war" led by the opposition with the help of the United States.

"We'll get to the elections whether there's rain, thunder, or lightning – with or without the Democratic Unity Coalition," Maduro told a news conference in response to the opposition's announcement.

He added that he supports a proposal to hold an early congressional vote on April 22, adding that elections should be held the same day for state and local legislatures.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us