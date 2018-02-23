Turkey on Thursday strongly condemned the Dutch parliament's motion recognising Armenian allegations of "genocide" during 1915 events.

"We strongly condemn the decision of the Netherlands' House of Representatives today to recognize the 1915 events as 'genocide'," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Describing the Dutch parliament's decision as "baseless," the ministry said the decision has no place in history and "therefore, it has no legal binding or validity."

Historical facts

Ministry also added that "Turkey's position regarding 1915 events is based on historical facts and principle of law."

Ankara has also repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.

Turkey's viewpoint of the events is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 occurred after some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Ankara does not accept the alleged "genocide," but acknowledges there were casualties on both sides during World War I.

Acting Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag told the Dutch Parliament before the vote on Thursday that the Dutch government only recognises events as genocide if that description is supported by a binding UN Security Council resolution or a judgment from an international court.

"Rulings of international courts, the scientific research by the UN and clear and open results in their findings are important in terms of recognition of genocides," Kaag said.

The motion still passed with 142 votes, while only three votes of Turkish-founded Denk Party opposed it.

Joel Voordewind, member of parliament from the coalition party Christian Union (CU), had put forward the motion.

Tunahan Kuzu, the leader of Netherland's Denk, a party founded by ethnic Turkish lawmakers, said the Dutch parliament’s decision to recognise the 1915 events as “genocide” will be exploited in the upcoming local elections on March 21.