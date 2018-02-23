TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish army strikes terror convoy in Afrin
Turkish Armed Forces bombed a convoy of more than 30 vehicles belonging to terrorist groups on Thursday during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern town of Afrin.
Turkish army strikes terror convoy in Afrin
A photo taken in Turkey's Hatay province shows Turkish Armed Forces' T-122 Sakarya multiple launch-rocket system being fired at a PKK/YPG and Daesh convoy on February 22, 2018. / AA
February 23, 2018

The Turkish Armed Forces bombed a convoy of more than 30 vehicles belonging to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups on Thursday during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern town of Afrin, according to a statement by the Turkish General Staff.

The statement added that the convoy was carrying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists and was intercepted about 15 kilometres southeast of Afrin.

“Only the convoy belonging to PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups was targeted during the operation, and utmost importance was given to not harm any civilians,” it stated.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us