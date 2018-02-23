The Turkish Armed Forces bombed a convoy of more than 30 vehicles belonging to the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups on Thursday during Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern town of Afrin, according to a statement by the Turkish General Staff.

The statement added that the convoy was carrying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists and was intercepted about 15 kilometres southeast of Afrin.

“Only the convoy belonging to PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups was targeted during the operation, and utmost importance was given to not harm any civilians,” it stated.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from the Afrin region.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.