TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish court hands perpetrator of 2013 Reyhanli attack life sentences
Twin car bombs that were detonated in the Turkish town of Reyhanli in May 2013 left 53 people dead.
Turkish court hands perpetrator of 2013 Reyhanli attack life sentences
The 2013 Reyhanli attack was the first attack that spilled over from Syria into Turkey. February 23, 2018 / AA
February 23, 2018

A criminal high court in Turkish capital Ankara on Friday handed down 53 aggravated life imprisonment sentences to the perpetrator of the Reyhanli attack, which left 53 people dead in 2013, according to a Turkish judicial source.

Nasir Eskiocak was convicted for “disrupting the country’s unity and integrity." Five children were among the 53 dead in the May 11, 2013, twin attacks, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

He was also penalised for attempted murder, keeping illegal explosive substances and property damage.

Eskiocak was arrested on June 11, in 2013 near the Guvecci village of Yayladagi town of Hatay.

The court cited that bombings had links to the Syrian regime's intelligence service.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic visits families of the victims.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us