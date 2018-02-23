A criminal high court in Turkish capital Ankara on Friday handed down 53 aggravated life imprisonment sentences to the perpetrator of the Reyhanli attack, which left 53 people dead in 2013, according to a Turkish judicial source.

Nasir Eskiocak was convicted for “disrupting the country’s unity and integrity." Five children were among the 53 dead in the May 11, 2013, twin attacks, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

He was also penalised for attempted murder, keeping illegal explosive substances and property damage.

Eskiocak was arrested on June 11, in 2013 near the Guvecci village of Yayladagi town of Hatay.

The court cited that bombings had links to the Syrian regime's intelligence service.

