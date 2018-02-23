WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump announces 'heaviest ever' sanctions on North Korea
Before a friendly crowd of conservatives, US President Donald Trump also pressed for the arming of many teachers and school security guards in response to a deadly school shooting in Florida.
Trump announces 'heaviest ever' sanctions on North Korea
US President Donald Trump used a speech to conservatives just outside Washington to step up his campaign of "maximum pressure" designed to force North Korea to roll back its weapons programs. February 23, 2018 / Reuters
February 23, 2018

US President Donald Trump rolled out sanctions against North Korea-linked shipping assets on Friday, hailing the package as the "heaviest sanctions ever" levied on the Pyongyang regime.

Trump used his address at the Conservative Political Action Conference just outside Washington to step up his campaign of "maximum pressure" designed to force North Korea to roll back its weapons programmes.

"We imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before," Trump claimed at the end of a 90-minute campaign-style address.

In light of past US embargoes, that is likely an overstatement, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed the sanctions covered "virtually all the ships" North Korea is "using at this moment in time."

Trump's administration is locked in a nuclear stand-off with North Korea, which is trying to develop missiles that could deliver a nuke to major cities in the United States.

The latest sanctions are designed to put the squeeze on North Korea's already precarious economy and fuel supply.

Mnuchin said there were signs that effort was starting to have an impact, but did not elaborate.

The North Korean military and broader economy depend heavily on imports of coal and oil from China and Russia.

China has steadfastly rebuffed Washington's calls for a full oil embargo – fearing the chaotic collapse of the Pyongyang regime – but has accepted caps agreed at the United Nations.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

Arming America

Trump, defending his controversial proposal to arm some of America's teachers, said that a teacher with a gun would have "shot the hell" out of the teenager who went on a shooting rampage last week at a Florida high school.

Trump also called for stronger background checks for gun buyers and criticised an armed deputy who failed to intervene during the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school which left 17 people dead.

Florida Governor Rick Scott announced plans, meanwhile, to station a police officer at every public school in the southern state and to increase the minimum age for gun buyers from 18 to 21.

Trump added, "well-trained" teachers could help stop school shootings.

"Maybe 10 percent or 20 percent of the population of teachers," he said. "Not all of 'em, but you would have a lot.

"And the beauty is it's concealed," Trump said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us