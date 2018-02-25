WORLD
4 MIN READ
Congo police kill protester in anti-Kabila march
One man was killed and two others seriously injured after police opened fire on protesters in a church-backed rally against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down.
Congo police kill protester in anti-Kabila march
Riot policemen fire tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators during a protest organised by Catholic activists in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on January 21, 2018 / Reuters
February 25, 2018

One person was killed and at least four injured on Sunday as police fired live bullets and tear gas to disperse banned protests calling on DR Congo President Joseph Kabila to stand down.

The church-backed protests in the Democratic Republic of Congo come after months of tension sparked by Kabila's prolonged rule and long-delayed elections in the vast and chronically unstable country.

In the capital Kinshasa, one man was killed and two people seriously injured as police opened fire on demonstrators.

"Since 7am we have received three injured people from the Catholic march. Two were seriously injured and one died from a bullet wound in the chest," said Francois Kajingulu, a senior doctor at the St Joseph de Limete hospital in central Kinshasa.

TRT World's Abdi Osman reports.

A journalist in the northeastern city of Kisangani said at least two people suffered bullet injuries as police fired on marchers.

Hundreds began marching after mass at Kisangani cathedral but were dispersed by security forces who fired bullets and tear gas.

The demonstrators fled back into the cathedral singing the national anthem, "Debout Congolais" (Arise Congolese).

Three priests were arrested as they led a march in the Saint Pierre de Wagenia district in the east of the city. Officers took them away in a police vehicle, the journalist said.

The nationwide protests were called by the Lay Coordination Committee (CLC), an organisation close to the church and an influential social and spiritual movement. But authorities banned the demonstrations.

Kabila was due to stand down from office in December 2016, ending his second elected term, but he has controversially stayed on under laws enabling him to retain power until his successor is elected.

In January he accused the church of interfering in Congolese politics.

Previous protests on New Year's Eve and January 21 saw a total of 15 people killed by security forces, according to tolls given by organisers and the United Nations. The government said just two people died in the unrest.

'Zero casualties' 

Police fired warning shots and tear gas to break up protesters who began marching after leaving morning mass in several districts.

Internet access was also cut in the capital.

Kinshasa police chief General Sylvano Kasongo said on Saturday he was under orders to "take measures to ensure the security of the population, and to stop anyone who attempts to disturb public order".

But he added: "The goal is to have zero casualties."

Hundreds of ruling party supporters had stormed Kinshasa cathedral on Saturday.

"We have come to take possession of Our Lady of the Congo Cathedral to take part in Sunday mass ... and defend the homeland," Papy Pungu, youth wing leader of the People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), said.

On Friday, the European Union, Switzerland and Canada issued a joint statement underscoring the "importance of respecting fundamental rights including the right to demonstrate."

Political tensions in DR Congo have been mounting since September 2016, when clashes between youths and security forces left dozens of people dead in Kinshasa.

Fears have multiplied that the country, which experienced wars from 1996-97 and from 1998-2003, could explode into violence once more.

The latest timetable to hold elections is for December 23 this year, two years later than scheduled.

But Kabila has refused to state clearly whether he intends to stand again.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us