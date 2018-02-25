BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Nokia phones to expand to high-end while also striking nostalgia chord
Nokia phones are expanding to include their first premium Android smartphone model as well as a remake of an early 1990s classic.
Nokia phones to expand to high-end while also striking nostalgia chord
The new Nokia 8110 is displayed during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2018. / Reuters
February 25, 2018

Seeking to capitalise on a remarkable comeback over the past year, Nokia phones are expanding to include their first premium Android smartphone model, as well as a remake of one of its biggest hits of the 1990s, the 8110 “slider” feature phone.

Set up by ex-Nokia executives who have licensed the famous brand to sell phones worldwide, HMD Global -- as the year-old company is known -- has focused on mid-priced Androids and even sub-$100-priced phones since entering the smartphone market.

Chief Executive Florian Seiche said HMD has sold around 30 million phones after introducing 11 new phone models over the past year. On Sunday, it unveiled two new models plus refreshed versions of three phones first launched last year.

“We feel great about the momentum we had in 2017 and that gives us the confidence to double down in 2018,” Seiche told reporters at a briefing in London ahead of the product launch.

The Nokia 8 is the company’s first flagship phone, priced at $921 while the new, 4G-ready version of Nokia 8110 is priced at $97.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us