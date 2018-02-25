A child died and at least 16 other people suffered breathing difficulties after a suspected chemical attack on the besieged Syrian opposition enclave of eastern Ghouta on Sunday, a medic and a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of civilians had suffered breathing difficulties after a regime warplane struck the village of Al Shifuniyah in the eastern Ghouta region.

One child died and a woman was in a critical condition, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory which relies on multiple sources on the ground in Syria for its reports.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

Yaqub, a doctor who treated those affected, said he suspected "chemical weapons, probably a chlorine gas attack".

He said a three-year-old had died of asphyxiation.

"Most of the patients have chlorine odour from their clothes and their skin. Many have dyspnea and skin and eye irritations," he said in English.

The opposition accused Damascus of using chlorine gas, but Moscow, a staunch ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, accused his opponents of using "toxic substances" to make it appear that they had been deployed by Syrian regime.

Damascus, which has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons, has been accused of several chlorine gas attacks in recent weeks, including two in January in eastern Ghouta, which has been battered by regime strikes since mid-February.

Recent reports of regime chemical attacks have prompted France to warn of strikes in Syria, after similar remarks by an official in Washington.

Regime ally Russia accused opposition fighters of carrying out the attack.

They "prepare a provocation, using of toxic substances to accuse government forces of using chemical weapons against the civilian population," the defence ministry said.

The Observatory reported 21 cases of suffocation in eastern Ghouta on 22 January. Residents and medical sources said they suspected a chlorine attack.

A similar attack targeted the outskirts of Douma on January 13, the monitor said.

The Syrian regime has denied possessing chemical weapons.

The reports came a day after the United Nations demanded a ceasefire to end one of the most ferocious assaults of Syria's civil war.

Regime forces have been engaged in a ferocious assault on Ghouta since February 18, killing more than 500 people.