A Czech court has ruled that Salih Muslum did not have to remain in police custody for the duration of extradition proceedings brought by Turkey.

Muslum, the former co-leader of the political arm of the YPG, was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Turkey.

"The court ruled Mr Muslum will be released," a spokeswoman for the Prague Municipal Court, Marketa Puci, said, adding the ruling had taken legal effect as both the state attorney and the defence gave up their rights to appeal.

"The court accepted a promise by Mr Muslum that he will remain on EU territory and will be attending court hearings."

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Muslum's lawyer Miroslav Krutina told reporters his client had promised the court not to obstruct further proceedings.

The ruling means the Turkish extradition request can still go forward and will be considered by the Czech state attorneys, and by courts if the state attorney finds it relevant.

Turkey's ambassador to Prague Ahmet Necati Bigali said he would express "sadness" over the decision.

"It is not befitting friendly relations between the Czech Republic and Turkey. We will convey to our counterparts that the decision does not befit our NATO alliance and the decision might mean supporting terror," he told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

Top-wanted terrorist

The Turkish Interior Ministry offered a bounty of nearly $1 million on Muslum who is listed as one of the most-wanted terrorists in Turkey.

The PYD is the political arm of the YPG terror group, which is a Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

PKK has been designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he hoped the Czech Republic would extradite Muslum to Turkey, adding Turkey did not have problems with Kurdish people, but rather "terrorists."

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul says Salih Muslum's warrant wasn’t political in nature and Ankara expects Czech authorities to compensate for the “mistake” of releasing the former PYD/PKK leader.

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Bozdag said the ruling had not surprised Ankara. "The stance of EU member states against Turkey and towards those groups that conduct terror attacks against Turkey, is obvious,” Bozdag said.

Bozdag also added that the Czech court ruling to release former PYD/PKK leader Salih Muslum supports terrorism.

However, the Czech Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations that the country supported terrorism.

"The Czech Republic strongly rejects any accusation of support of international terrorism," the ministry said, adding extradition proceedings have not been concluded by the court decision.