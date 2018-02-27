WORLD
3 MIN READ
Albania introduces new laws to crack down on police corruption
Albania has introduced a law to screen police officers, judicial officials and prison guards. The screening will be supervised by representatives of the international community.
Albania introduces new laws to crack down on police corruption
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama arrive for a joint press conference on February 25, 2018 in Tirana. / AFP
February 27, 2018

Albanian lawmakers have passed a law to screen police officers in a bid to clamp down on corruption and links to organised crime, an important part of EU-required judiciary reform.

The law was approved late on Monday as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was touring the Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union.

A candidate nation since 2014, Albania hopes to begin accession talks this year, but the EU has made the fight against corruption and organised crime a requirement for all the countries in the region.

The new law calls for the 13,000 police officers in the country of 3.2 million people to be screened for their competences and integrity.

With the law, Albanian Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj said he hopes to "clean police ranks of incompetent [officers] or persons suspected to have been involved in crime or corruption."

Judicial officials, prison guards

The screening process, set to last for two years, will be supervised by representatives of the international community.

Last year, 128 police officers received either administrative sanctions or fines, notably over their involvement in the smuggling of cannabis, a plague in the poor Balkan country.

A former interior minister, Saimir Tahiri, politically allied with Prime Minister Edi Rama, is currently under investigation for his alleged links with cannabis smugglers.

Prison guards are to undergo a similar review. According to the justice ministry, 130 out of 3,600 of them have already been condemned in the past.

Judicial officials are equally concerned. Files of 800 judges and prosecutors are being examined for possible corruption.

According to Rama, "Seventeen top judges and prosecutors retired from their posts" in order to avoid this investigation of their past and their property.

Local media has reported that more than half of the judges at the first instance – 154 out of 268 – cannot justify the property they declared.

Juncker on Sunday encouraged Albania "to continue important reforms" to pave the way to accession talks.

By 2020 the EU pre-accession funds to Albania will amount to $1.5 billion (1.24 billion euros) since 2007, according to Brussels.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us