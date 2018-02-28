WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taiwan looks to woo Muslim visitors with 'halal' tourism
Taiwan is hoping to boost relations with 16 south and southeast Asian countries as Chinese arrivals dwindle.
This photo taken on January 19, 2018 shows prayer facilities inside a room at the Gaia Hotel for visiting Muslim customers in the Beitou district near Taipei. / AFP
February 28, 2018

From halal fried chicken to hot springs hotels with prayer facilities, Taiwan is adapting its traditional tourist draws to woo Muslim visitors as Chinese arrivals dwindle.

Mainland tourist numbers have slid dramatically as relations with China deteriorate.

Taiwan is now looking to boost relations with 16 south and southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand – what it calls its "southbound policy" – and is seeking more visitors from the region.

"Since the number of Chinese tourists has decreased, and Southeast Asia is quite a sizeable market with many Muslims, this is an area we have to actively pursue." says Jack Chang, operations manager, Gaia Hotel. 

"In our rooms we have a Mecca direction sign, prayer times and prayer mats. We also make sure our mini bar contains no food with gelatin ingredients."

TRT World's Clinton Nagoor reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
