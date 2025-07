The Karabakh conflict began some 30 years ago between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and has left thousands killed. And despite a ceasefire agreement, tensions continue to simmer on both sides.

Armenia occupied Karabakh after displacing hundreds of thousands of ethnic Azerbaijanis following the countries' six-year war that ended in 1994.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar visited the former front lines, to find out why peace remains so elusive.