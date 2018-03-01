TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and Azerbaijan share defence goals
Turkey's alliance with Azerbaijan has long been a part of its foreign policy, a relationship that's so close that officials refer to it as "one nation, two states."
Turkey and Azerbaijan share defence goals
Finding a resolution to Azerbaijan's conflict with Armenia over Karabakh will likely remain a priority for Turkey, whose president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) enjoys a good relationship with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev (left). / AA
March 1, 2018

Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers often drill together because their two countries share common security interests and adversaries in the Caucasus. In 2010, they also signed a Mutual Defence Pact.

The relationship is especially important for Azerbaijan as it remains locked in a stand-off with Armenia over its occupation of the disputed Karabakh region.  

Armenia recently acquired advanced Russian military equipment, so Azerbaijan with Turkey's help, has rapidly modernised and increased its military spending. 

Figuring prominently in the two countries' desire to enhance co-operation is the 1992 Khojaly massacre, where Armenian soldiers killed more than 600 Azerbaijani civilians.  

"We condemn the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani land and the brutal massacre which took place in Khojaly 26 years ago. The pain of the people of our 'brother country' Azerbaijan is our pain. Our feelings are one," Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly says. 

Energy projects have also brought the two countries closer together. Azerbaijani officials say they should begin moving billions of additional cubic metres of natural gas from the Caspian Sea into Turkey through the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline by this summer.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar travelled to Azerbaijan to find out more on the two countries' mutual energy and defence interests.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us