WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armenia cancels deal with Turkey designed to normalise relations
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan tells a national security council meeting that the protocols are annulled, the presidency press service said on Thursday.
Armenia cancels deal with Turkey designed to normalise relations
In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan prepares to casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Yerevan, Armenia. / AP
March 1, 2018

Armenia on Thursday scrapped an agreement it signed with Turkey in 2009, claiming it turned out to be a failed attempt to normalise relations between the two countries, the Armenian president's press service said.

"As a result of discussions, President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree and a national security council approved a procedure of annulling protocols which have been signed on October 10, 2009," the press service said in a statement.

The press service quoted Sargsyan as saying that Armenia did everything "not to leave the burden of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Turkey on the shoulders of future generations."

Sargsyan claimed that Ankara did not "even make a single step" towards ratification and implementation of protocols. He added that Armenia was ready to cooperate with Turkey in the future, if "there would be the same willingness."

What were the protocols about?

Armenia and Turkey signed the landmark protocols in October 2009 in October 2009 in Zurich under Switzerland mediation to restore ties and open their shared border.

The protocols needed parliamentary approval in both countries, but was never ratified.

Ankara previously said Ankara submitted the protocols to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey for approval. 

Ankara added that in order to show Turkey's commitment to establishing good neighbourly relations with Armenia, it introduced numerous unilateral confidence-building measures to help restore confidence between Turkey and Armenia without giving details.

However, a similar constructive approach was not seen from the Armenian side, it said.

The Armenian Constitutional Court declared on January 12, 2010 that the protocols were in line with the Armenian Constitution, but on January 18, 2010, its court justification contained preliminary and restrictive provisions contrary to the letter and spirit of the protocols.

Armenia suspended its ratification following Turkish demands that it first reach terms over the breakaway Azerbaijani territory, Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh was occupied by Armenian secessionists as the Soviet Union broke up in the late 1980s.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us