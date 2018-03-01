WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt's Sisi warns insulting security forces 'equals treason'
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi says any defamation of the country's security forces would be seen as "high treason." The warning comes as security forces continue an assault against Daesh in the northern Sinai Peninsula.
Egypt's Sisi warns insulting security forces 'equals treason'
People walk by a poster of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi for the upcoming presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. March 1, 2018. / Reuters
March 1, 2018

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Thursday that any insult by a media organisation of the army or police is defamation of the country and treason, rather than freedom of opinion.

Criticism of security institutions is considered off-limits in Egypt.

Pre-election warning?

Rights groups say there is a growing crackdown against political opponents ahead of a presidential vote in March when Sisi will stand for reelection virtually unopposed.

"I want to tell the media ... if someone insults the army or police they're defaming all Egyptians and that's not freedom of opinion," Sisi said in televised remarks.

"Honestly speaking, defaming [the army and police], legally, for me now equals treason," Sisi said.

The country's top prosecutor on Wednesday urged action against media outlets found to be publishing "false news" following strong official criticism this week of some foreign media coverage in Egypt.

Egypt's government press centre called for officials and prominent individuals to boycott the BBC on Tuesday over a report on human rights it said was false.

Egypt's army launched a major assault on militants in the Sinai peninsula last month aiming to crush a Daesh insurgency that has targeted security forces and more recently civilians since Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in 2013.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us