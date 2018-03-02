CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue unveiled ahead of Oscars
Harvey Weinstein won't be going to Sunday's Oscar ceremony, but the film producer's presence is still being felt in Hollywood.
Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' statue unveiled ahead of Oscars
A statue of Harvey Weinstein on a casting couch made by artist Plastic Jesus is seen on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. March 1, 2018. / Reuters
March 2, 2018

Los Angeles-based street artist Plastic Jesus on Thursday unveiled a statue called Casting Couch, depicting a life-size Weinstein, clothed in a bathrobe, sitting on a golden-coloured couch and holding an Oscar.

It was installed near the Hollywood venue where the Academy Awards ceremony would be held.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the installation.

The accusations against Weinstein triggered a flood of allegations of sexual impropriety by other celebrities that have rocked Hollywood and dominated this year's movie awards season.

"Whilst many thought the 'casting couch' was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture," Plastic Jesus said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last year and fired from his company, the Weinstein Company. The company said on Sunday it planned to file for bankruptcy.

The Casting Couchstatue followed the appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday of billboards designed by street artist Sabo that accused the entertainment industry of staying silent about sexual misconduct.

Plastic Jesus said the Weinstein statue was a collaboration with the artist Joshua "Ginger" Monroe and took two months to produce. It was paid for by donations through their websites.

Plastic Jesus and Ginger were also responsible for producing naked statues of Donald Trump that appeared in various US cities in 2016, before he was elected US president.

"Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up it's (sic) act," he said.

Weinstein was one of the movie industry's most influential men, powering independent movies such as The King's Speech and Shakespeare in Love to Oscar best-picture wins.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us