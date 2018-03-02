WORLD
1 MIN READ
Italian voters voice frustration over Sunday's election
Sunday’s result could leave Italians without a clear winner, complicating the country’s already uncertain political future.
Italian voters voice frustration over Sunday's election
Two nuns walk past electoral posters of Italian League leader Matteo Salvini in downtown Rome, Italy, on February 28, 2018. / Reuters
March 2, 2018

Italians prepare to vote in Sunday's general elections and the Five Star Movement appears to be leading the race, according to recent opinion polls.

The eurosceptic, populist party is promising an end to corruption and a new relationship with the European Union.

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has teamed up with centre-right leaders and the alliance is expected to win about 36 percent of the vote.

The Democratic Party, led by Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, is expected to come third on Sunday.

The major rivals may fall short of an absolute majority to form the government, confusing the country’s already uncertain political future.

As TRT World's Sandra Gathmann reports from Rome, confusion and frustration rule on the streets of the Italian capital.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us