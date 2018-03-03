TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish experts scour globe for missing artefacts
The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has a 12-expert team visiting the auction halls around the world to find and bring back museum pieces smuggled out of Turkey.
Turkish experts scour globe for missing artefacts
The pieces brought back to country are being exhibited in the Anatolian Civilisations Museum in Ankara. / TRTWorld
March 3, 2018

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry has been dealing with historical artefact smugglers for a long time.

Forty-four artefacts have been brought back to Turkey last year, and more than 4,000 in the past 15 years.

A team within the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums is closely following all collections and auctions around the globe to see if any artefacts smuggled out of Turkey are being exhibited or sold.

Then they start an effort to bring them back to the country.

These recovered pieces are now being exhibited in the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara.

"Every piece is important and essential for the integrity of our cultural heritage," says Gokhan Cete, one of the ministry’s 12-expert team.

TRT World’s Andrew Hopkins reports from the Turkish capital Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us