WORLD
2 MIN READ
More areas liberated in Syria's Afrin
Since the launch of Operation Olive Branch, Turkish military and the FSA have liberated 127 locations in Syria.
More areas liberated in Syria's Afrin
Members of Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish Armed Forces, are seen at Rajo’s town centre, Syria, March 03, 2018. / AA
March 4, 2018

The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have liberated more residential areas in Syria's Afrin region during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Since the launch of the operation on January 20, Turkish military and the FSA liberated 127 locations, including two district centres, 97 villages, 21 strategic mountains and hills and one YPG/PKK base.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said Ramadiyah and Hamelika villages of Jinderes district -- located southwest of Afrin -- Ali Bazan, Qariqin, and Shamanli villages of Sharan district -- located northeast of Afrin -- and Badinli village of Rajo district were freed on Saturday.

Rajo, located in northwest of Afrin, is the second town centre liberated since the launch of the operation. Bulbul district was the first one.

The military also said that 82 militants have been killed in the region on Saturday, increasing the total number of militants killed since the beginning of the operation to 2,516.

Since February 26, a crescent-shaped corridor stretching along northwestern Idlib province and Aleppo province’s Azaz district, has cut militants’ connection with Turkey’s border.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us