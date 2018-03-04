WORLD
1 MIN READ
Final preparations underway for 90th Oscars
The 90th Academy Awards come after a year that saw Hollywood rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the 'MeToo' and 'TimesUp' movements.
n Oscar statue is seen outside the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 3, 2018. / Reuters
March 4, 2018

Movie fans and the world's media descended on Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Boulevard as final red carpet preparations were made ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

The 90th Oscars come after a year that saw Hollywood rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. 

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign is also calling for movie executives to recognise contributions from more people of colour. 

Hollywood watchers say the industry has heard the call, and claim a sea change will be played-out at the Oscars. 

TRT World's Frances Read reports from Hollywood.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
