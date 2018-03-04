March 4, 2018
Movie fans and the world's media descended on Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Boulevard as final red carpet preparations were made ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.
The 90th Oscars come after a year that saw Hollywood rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.
The #OscarsSoWhite campaign is also calling for movie executives to recognise contributions from more people of colour.
Hollywood watchers say the industry has heard the call, and claim a sea change will be played-out at the Oscars.
TRT World's Frances Read reports from Hollywood.