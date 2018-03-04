Movie fans and the world's media descended on Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood Boulevard as final red carpet preparations were made ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards.

The 90th Oscars come after a year that saw Hollywood rocked by a string of sex abuse scandals, leading to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign is also calling for movie executives to recognise contributions from more people of colour.

Hollywood watchers say the industry has heard the call, and claim a sea change will be played-out at the Oscars.

TRT World's Frances Read reports from Hollywood.