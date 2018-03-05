WORLD
Pro-Palestinians protest in Washington as AIPAC conference begins
Demonstrators call for an end to Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories ahead of pro-Israel lobby's annual conference in Washington DC.
Demonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest against AIPAC policy conference in Washington DC on March 4, 2018. / Reuters
March 5, 2018

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Washington DC on Sunday, a day before American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) kicked off its conference in the US capital.

The protesters, who gathered on the call from several human rights and activist groups, chanted slogans calling for an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza Strip.

They also expressed their anger over US President Donald Trump's decision of recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. 

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington DC. 

AIPAC is a powerful pro-Israel lobby with a stated mission to "strengthen, protect and promote the US-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel."

Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu, who arrived in the US over the weekend, is set to hold a meeting on Monday with Trump.

Netanyahu will also address delegates at this year's AIPAC conference. 

Top-ranking US officials including Vice President Mike Pence and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will also address the conference.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
