Top leaders from the Trump administration and representatives from both parties in Congress came together in shared support for Israel at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC conference in Washington.

"America stands with Israel, today, tomorrow and always," US Vice President Mike Pence said at the conference.

Some say AIPAC's ability to influence so much of American foreign policy is a highjacking of US democracy.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.