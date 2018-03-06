WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees return to Libya's devastated city of Sirte
It took several months of fighting for Libyan militias to retake the city of Sirte from Daesh. But the historic city is now devastated and only a portion of its former residents have managed to return.
Refugees return to Libya's devastated city of Sirte
Damaged buildings in Sirte, Libya. March 6, 2018. / TRTWorld
March 6, 2018

The battle to retake the Libyan city of Sirte over a year ago tore the city apart.  

Sirte was once the home of its longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. His killing in 2011 unleashed years of conflict. 

Sirte was left in ruins after the battle in December 2016, when Libyan militias recaptured it from Daesh after seven months of fierce fighting. 

Those who slowly return to a place they once called home are struggling, with the infrastructure destroyed and the service sector in shambles.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us