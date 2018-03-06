Dubai’s once-booming property market is firmly in a slump.

House prices have been falling in Dubai in recent years, with S&P Global Ratings warning that the trend is expected to continue until at least 2020.

House prices in 2009-2010 plunged more than 50 percent from their peaks, pushing Dubai close to a debt default.

To try and turn things around, officials are planning a series of road-shows in key international markets this year, like the US, Russia and in particular, China.

TRT World'sNawied Jabarkhyl reports.