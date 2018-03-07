Mosul, one of the world's oldest cities, is now rubble.

Candidates for Iraq's parliament are campaigning here, promising that help will come.

Two-and-a-half million of the city's people are living in refugee camps.

They say their central government in Baghdad is going ahead with elections, while they're still homeless.

The government says it is reaching out to international donors, and trying to raise nearly $90 billion

And aid groups have pledged hundreds of millions.

The government says it will hold parliamentary elections on May 12.

But many people are asking how Iraq's government will spend the donations to rebuild their country.

TRT World’sYasin Eken reports.