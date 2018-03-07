WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK far-right figure retweeted by Trump jailed for hate crime
Britain First leaders Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding jailed after being found guilty of religiously-aggravated harassment.
UK far-right figure retweeted by Trump jailed for hate crime
In this file photo taken on January 29, 2018 Far-right group Britain First leader Paul Golding (R) and deputy leader Jayda Fransen arrive at Folkestone magristrates court in Kent on January 29, 2018. / AFP Archive
March 7, 2018

The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First, who hit the headlines after US President Donald Trump retweeted anti-Muslim videos she posted, was jailed Wednesday for 36 weeks for religiously-aggravated harassment.

Jayda Fransen, 31, filmed and posted online videos of people who she wrongly believed were defendants in a rape trial at Canterbury Crown Court in May last year, in a case that led to the conviction of three Muslim men and a teenager.

Britain First leader Paul Golding, 36, was also found guilty and jailed for 18 weeks.

The pair also posted offensive leaflets to houses in the area where the defendants lived.

Judge Justin Barron at Folkestone Magistrates' Court said Golding and Franson had "demonstrated hostility" towards the Muslim faith.

"I have no doubt it was their joint intention to use the facts of the case (in Canterbury) for their own political ends," he added.

"It was a campaign to draw attention to the race, religion and immigrant background of the defendants."

Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal said the case had demonstrated Golding and Franson "were not merely exercising their right to free speech but were instead aiming religiously-aggravated abuse at innocent members of the public.

"The victims suffered the distress of the abuse followed by additional stress when the footage was uploaded to the internet," he added.

Trump's sharing in November of three inflammatory anti-Muslim videos posted by Britain First, unrelated to the videos in the Folkestone trial, sparked a diplomatic spat with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The retweeting of the controversial videos led to renewed calls for Trump's planned state visit to the UK to be cancelled.

He later made a rare apology, saying he did not know the group's background before retweeting.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us