WORLD
2 MIN READ
Muslims call on Athens to finish building the city's mosque
Athens is one of the cradles of civilisation. But the Greek city has still not provided a place of worship for one of the world's most practised religions.
Muslims call on Athens to finish building the city's mosque
Muslims attend Eid al Fitr prayers at a mosque in a basement, to mark the end of Ramadan, in the Greek port of Piraeus, near Athens. / Reuters
March 8, 2018

The Greek capital was meant to have its first formal mosque by now, but construction delays make it the only European capital without an official mosque. 

Work was meant to be finished by April 2017, but despite delay after delay, the city government has yet to provide reasons.

When finished, the mosque will be the first to adorn the city since the Ottomans left Athens in 1833.

Anna Stamou is a convert to Islam. She said the mosque would bring Muslims dignity in the city.

"When you go to practise your religion... if you're a Muslim, you go to a basement, if you are Christian then you go to a nice church," Stamou said.

TRT World's Caitlin McGee has more from the Greek capital. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us