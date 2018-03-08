WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump wins gag order against Stormy Daniels, White House says
"This case has already been won in arbitration," says White House, a day after adult-film actress Stormy Daniels sued US President Donald Trump for the right to speak about the "intimate relationship" she claims they had.
Trump wins gag order against Stormy Daniels, White House says
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels (R) is among a number of women who have spoken up about sexual encounters with the US President Donald Trump (L), who has denied the accusations. / AFP
March 8, 2018

US President Donald Trump has won an arbitration proceeding against adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, his spokesperson said on Wednesday, a day after Daniels sued Trump for the right to speak about the "intimate relationship" she claims they had.

A lawyer for Trump filed the arbitration proceeding against Daniels last week to seek a restraining order to "shut her up" and "protect Mr. Trump," her lawsuit claims.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said she is taking legal action to be able to speak freely about her relationship with Trump without fear of legal retribution.

Clifford is among a number of women who have spoken up about sexual encounters with Trump, who has denied the accusations.

Her lawsuit claims Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen have made a concerted effort to silence her for more than a year.

Non-disclosure agreement questioned

According to the lawsuit, Trump never signed a non-disclosure agreement arranged between Cohen and Clifford to keep her quiet about their alleged affair.

Trump's failure to sign the "hush agreement" renders the pact invalid and she is free to talk about their relationship, the lawsuit claims.

Clifford's relationship with Trump began in the summer of 2006, not long after Trump's wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron, and lasted well into 2007, according to the lawsuit.

Trump has denied he had an affair with Clifford.

"The president has addressed these (allegations by Clifford) directly and made very well clear that none of these allegations are true," White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a news briefing.

"This case has already been won in arbitration and anything beyond that, I would refer you to the president's outside counsel," she said.

Clifford seeking "opportunity to tell her story 

Clifford's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said she had faced threats by Cohen and others of legal penalties of $1 million if she spoke about Trump after signing the hush agreement.

"My client wants an opportunity to tell her story, to tell the truth about what happened," Avenatti told CNN.

Cohen has said he paid Clifford $130,000 out of his own pocket in October 2016, days before the US presidential election. Clifford's lawsuit claims the payment was part of the agreement for her to keep quiet.

Asked about the payment by Cohen to Clifford, Huckabee Sanders said she was not aware Trump knew of it at the time.

Cohen's lawyer, Lawrence Rosen, confirmed in a statement that Cohen obtained an order from an arbitrator prohibiting Clifford from disclosing confidential information covered by the non-disclosure agreement.

Cohen did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us