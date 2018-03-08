TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey expects over 5M tourists from Germany this year
Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus says early booking data from Germany signals an increase in reservations by up to 100 percent compared to last year.
Turkey expects over 5M tourists from Germany this year
Numan Kurtulmus meets with local and foreign press during a press conference within the 2018 ITB Berlin tourism fair on March 8, 2018, in Berlin, Germany. / AA
March 8, 2018

Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus has commended the normalisation of ties between Turkey and Germany, saying he now expects to welcome more than five million German visitors this year.

Speaking at a news conference held at the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Kurtulmus said, “Early booking data signals an increase in reservations by up to 100 percent compared with last year.

“This year we are hoping to welcome more than 5 million German visitors.”

He said Ankara and Berlin were now normalising their relations after Germany left behind a contentious election campaign during which parties embraced anti-Turkey rhetoric.

“We are now experiencing a new momentum, and we hope that we will have a very positive atmosphere in our relations,” he said.

The minister underlined that despite their political differences over a number of issues, Turkey and Germany had been close partners, sharing common interests on many foreign policy topics.

Turkey has been one of the most popular travel destinations for German holidaymakers, but the number of visitors declined in recent years, due to conflicts in countries neighbouring Turkey, as well as political tensions between Ankara and Berlin.

The number of German tourists visiting Turkey dropped from 5.5 million in 2015 to 3.9 million in 2016, according to official figures.

In 2017, around 3.5 million German tourists travelled to Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us