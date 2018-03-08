POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Sharapova crashes out of Indian Wells
The former world number one Maria Sharapova loses first round match with a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Indian Wells tennis tournament.
Sharapova crashes out of Indian Wells
Maria Sharapova of Russia leaves the court after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7, 2018, in Indian Wells, California. / AFP
March 8, 2018

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese number 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament 6-4, 6-4.

The former world number one, and twice a winner in the California desert, Sharapova was one of the tournament's major attractions after missing the last two events.

"I wanted to do well here and not just because I won this event a couple times," Sharapova said. 

"I would have loved to stay longer; it is just not going to happen this year."

Sharapova made six double faults, won just 25 percent of her second serve points and had her serve broken five times.

The 20-year-old Osaka won 75 percent of her first-serve points as she needed 95 minutes to win the only night session match.

For Sharapova this loss is another reminder that it's back to the drawing board for the Russian as she makes her way back from a 15-month drugs ban.

This is her second first round loss in a row after she withdrew from the Dubai tournament with a forearm injury.

In her only Grand Slam appearance this year, Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Angelique Kerber.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us