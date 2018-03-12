The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai is a story of refugees.

Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told Associated Press news agency on Monday that Yousafzai's We Are Displaced will come out on September 4.

The book will combine her own experiences with accounts she has heard while visiting refugee camps.

The 20-year-old Pakistani activist for female education said in a statement that she hoped to show "the humanity behind the statistics."

Yousafzai also is known for her best-selling memoir I Am Malala.

Yousafzai, came to prominence when militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the militants to deny women education.

She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.