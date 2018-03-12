CULTURE
Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees
Nobel winner's book "We Are Displaced" will combine her own experiences with accounts she has heard while visiting refugee camps.
In this July 12, 2015 photo, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, center, speaks with Syrian refugee girls during her visit to Bekaa Valley, east Lebanon. / AP
March 12, 2018

The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai is a story of refugees.

Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told Associated Press news agency on Monday that Yousafzai's We Are Displaced will come out on September 4. 

The book will combine her own experiences with accounts she has heard while visiting refugee camps. 

The 20-year-old Pakistani activist for female education said in a statement that she hoped to show "the humanity behind the statistics."

Yousafzai also is known for her best-selling memoir I Am Malala.

Yousafzai, came to prominence when militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or Pakistani Taliban shot her in the head in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the militants to deny women education. 

She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
