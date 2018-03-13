TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey-UAE relations strained in Twitter row
Ahmet Berat Conkar, a senior lawmaker in Turkey's governing AK Party, terms accusations against Ankara made on Twitter by the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs as "baseless and unfortunate."
Turkey-UAE relations strained in Twitter row
In the file photo, Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs talks to The Associated Press about relations with Qatar. / AP
March 13, 2018

Anwar Gargash, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, took to Twitter on Saturday to accuse Turkey of not respecting Arab sovereignty and to say that Turkish-Arab relations were not at their best.

Ahmet Berat Conkar, a senior lawmaker in Turkey's governing AK Party, termed the comments as "baseless and unfortunate."

Earlier in December 2017, Gargash was embroiled in a similar spat with Turkey after he said that the Arab world would not be led by Turkey and there was a need for Arab countries to rally around the "Arab axis" of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The statement followed a dispute, which started when UAE Foreign Minister, Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, retweeted a tweet accusing Fahreddin Pasha – an Ottoman governor of Medina from 1916 to 1919 – of committing crimes against the local population and stealing their property.

And as TRT World'sAssed Baig reports, the twitter row has added strain to an already tense relationship between the two countries.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us