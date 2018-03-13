WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump heads to California with tough message on immigration
The US president will inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego and attend a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills during his first visit to California after taking office.
Trump heads to California with tough message on immigration
Activists and community groups hold a rally to condemn the visit of US President Donald Trump to California ahead of his visit to view border wall prototypes in San Diego, California, US, March 12, 2018. / Reuters
March 13, 2018

President Donald Trump will bring a tough message on illegal immigration to California on Tuesday, taking aim at "sanctuary cities" in his first visit in office to the heavily Democratic state that has served as a base of resistance to many of his policies.

The US president will also inspect prototypes for his proposed Mexican border wall in San Diego, travel to a fund-raiser in Beverly Hills, then fly back to Washington.

Nearly 200 people marched in downtown San Diego, which is on the border with Mexico, to denounce Trump and in particular his crackdown on immigration both legal and illegal.

Trump won the presidency in November 2016 despite losing California badly to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A Republican Party official said the fundraiser would net $5 million from 90 people expected to attend the event, which will benefit both Trump's prospective 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

TRT World ’s Tetiana Anderson reports more on the story

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us