Football star Cristiano Ronaldo tried to raise awareness of the plight of Syrian children via social media.

"Be strong. Have faith. Never give up." Ronaldo wrote on Twitter on Tuesday to draw attention to the violence against Syrian children.

He also shared video footage of an attack against civilians by regime forces in Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta in February 2018.

Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, has been under siege for the last five years and humanitarian access to the area, which is home to some 400,000 people, has been completely cut off.

In the past eight months, Bashar al Assad's regime has intensified its siege of eastern Ghouta, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district, leaving thousands of patients in need of treatment.

Syria has been locked in a devastating conflict since early 2011, when the regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

According to UN officials, to date hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict.

The Real Madrid footballer works on children's rights with NGO Save the Children.

He has donated food, clothes and medical aid to families affected by the conflict in Syria.

In February, Ronaldo also shared a photo on Twitter to support Rohingya children.