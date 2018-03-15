WORLD
4 MIN READ
Australia explores visas for 'persecuted' white South African farmers
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says Canberra is considering fast-tracking visas for white farmers so they can flee their "horrific circumstances". South Africa dismiss Dutton's out of hand comments.
Australia explores visas for 'persecuted' white South African farmers
A farmer inspects the soil ahead of planting at a maize field in Wesselsbron, a small maize farming town in the Free State province of South Africa, on January 13, 2016. / Reuters Archive
March 15, 2018

Australia is considering fast-tracking visas for white South African farmers so they can flee their "horrific circumstances" for a "civilised country".

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who oversees immigration, said they deserve "special attention" and is examining whether they can be accepted into Australia through refugee or humanitarian visas.

"If you look at the footage, you hear the stories and you read the accounts, it's a horrific circumstance that they face," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraphlate Wednesday.

"I've asked my department to look at options and ways in which we can provide some assistance because I do think on the information I've seen people do need help, and they need help from a civilised country like ours."

South Africa immediately dismissed Dutton's comments out of hand.

"That threat does not exist," the foreign ministry said. "There is no reason for any government in the world to suspect that a section of South Africans is under danger from their own democratically elected government."

"We regret that the Australian government chose not to use the available diplomatic channels available for them to raise concerns or to seek clarification," it added.

White South Africans work hard?

Dutton's comments come just months after asylum-seekers and refugees held in a remote Pacific camp were awarded $56 million for being illegally detained and treated negligently in Australia's largest human rights class action settlement.

Canberra, which denied liability, sends asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat to facilities on Nauru in the Pacific and Papua New Guinea's Manus Island.

Dutton added that white South African farmers work hard and "I think these people deserve special attention and we're applying that special attention now".

He indicated that those wanting to leave may be able apply under an "in-country persecution" visa category, or through a refugee-humanitarian programme.

Land reforms in favour of poorer black

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to power last month, has vowed to "escalate the pace" of redistributing land from wealthy whites to poorer blacks.

"This is the historic task that we have as South Africans to address this question once and for all," he told the parliament on Wednesday. 

Land ownership is a sensitive subject in South Africa, 24 years after the end of apartheid rule.

White people still own around 72 percent of individually-owned farms, with the black majority owning just four percent, according to an audit cited by Ramaphosa this week.

The country's ruling ANC party has backed expropriation of land without compensation.

Dutton suggested an announcement could be made soon.

"We're just looking at the moment at what might be feasible and hopefully we'll make an announcement in due course," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us