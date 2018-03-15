The demise of Daesh in northern Syria has created a safe heaven for another terror group seeking power in the region: the PKK’s Syrian branch YPG.

The United States has designated the PKK as a terrorist group, but supports the YPG with weapons and training, angering Ankara.

Turkey says the US promised the group would be disarmed after the defeat of Daesh but Washington has yet to fulfil that promise.

And Turkey has been conducting its second military operation against the YPG terror group in the country.

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai explains how it may impact relations between Turkey and the US.