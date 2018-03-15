WORLD
Seven years on, Syrian refugees still hope to go back home
Thousands of refugees who have fled their homes because of the civil war in their country are stranded on Greece islands, waiting for the day they can return.
In this September 19, 2015 file photo, a Syrian man kisses his daughter after they arrive aboard a dinghy from Turkey, to the island of Lesvos, Greece. / AP
March 15, 2018

According to United Nations figures, around 12 million Syrians have been displaced since the civil war started in 2011.

Around 5.5 million of those refugees live abroad‚ more than half of them in Turkey.

Hundreds of thousands of other refugees crossed into Europe while many attempted the perilous journey by sea and were stranded on Greece islands.

They have rebuilt their lives on these islands, very far from their homes but still hope to go back some day.

TRT World 's Melinda Nucifora spoke to refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos.

SOURCE:TRT World
